Chaotic 6-on-6 Multiplayer Pirate Battler Plunder Panic Releases on 17th September

Developed and published by Will Win Games, Plunder Panic is an insane multiplayer brawler for up to 12 booty-seeking, scurvy-laden, pirates. The game has two teams of up to six players battle it out. They fight not only with more standard weapons like pistols and blades, but also more fantastical fare such as firestorm summoning totems, flight-granting seagull wings, and the Kraken. Plunder Panic pits itself as the ultimate party game, with twelve players not only able to play online but locally as well. A trailer for the game even features some suitably adorned chaps battling it out in the same room.