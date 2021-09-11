CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chaotic 6-on-6 Multiplayer Pirate Battler Plunder Panic Releases on 17th September

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloped and published by Will Win Games, Plunder Panic is an insane multiplayer brawler for up to 12 booty-seeking, scurvy-laden, pirates. The game has two teams of up to six players battle it out. They fight not only with more standard weapons like pistols and blades, but also more fantastical fare such as firestorm summoning totems, flight-granting seagull wings, and the Kraken. Plunder Panic pits itself as the ultimate party game, with twelve players not only able to play online but locally as well. A trailer for the game even features some suitably adorned chaps battling it out in the same room.

www.heypoorplayer.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt Early Access September 6 Release Notes

The release notes have just arrived for Bloodhunt, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Bloodhunt has just become available in the Steam Early Access program and is available for all players to try out ahead of its official release starting September 7. Players...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

New Metroid Dread Overview Trailer Is A Great Intro For New Players

We’re getting close to the October 8th release date of . Fans new and old eager to see more of what the game is about could do a lot worse than Nintendo’s new overview trailer. With the last original 2D Metroid title being nearly 19 years old, I imagine a few players could use a starter course.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Plunder#Pirates#Kraken#Tnt#Multiplayer Mode Madness#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
heypoorplayer.com

Omen of Sorrow Gets Xbox Release Date

As someone that once greatly enjoyed the arcade scene, I’m happy to report news for Omen of Sorrow. Developed by Chilean team AOne Games and published by eastasiasoft, it’s an arcade fighter with classic horror monsters. Better yet, it’s coming to Xbox One for North America, Australia and Southeast Asia on September 15th! Though if you prefer gaming on PC, it’s also coming later to Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Super Rare Games Is Publishing Deponia Collection

While it’s true that Super Rare Games always has something interesting in the works, today’s announcement caught me by surprised. Only because I feel they haven’t published all that many adventure games. But nevertheless, that’s exactly what they’re publishing next with Deponia Collection. It’s a series you may be familiar with, since it originally came out in 2012. If so, here’s a quick recap:
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Eastasiasoft Spooks Up Consoles With The Letter

As someone constantly drawn to the horror genre, I’m excited about this news. Eastasiasoft is working with Yangyang Mobile to bring us a horror story this December. It’s called The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel, and it’s inspired by Asian horror films. It’s slated to release digitally on all major consoles, including Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Espgaluda II Switch Review – Booksmart Shmup

Espgaluda II has long been a polarizing affair in the rich shmup library of developer CAVE. To fans’ delight, it lands on Nintendo Switch along with its non-sensical subtitle of Be Ascension The Third Bright Stone of Birth. This particular port comes from developer Live Wire, who also handheld the excellent Switch version of Mushihimesama we saw earlier this year. Sadly, this release doesn’t exactly represent the best of CAVE, nor does it actually capture the arcade classic fully.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Instagram
Twinfinite

NBA 2K22 Download & Install Size (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, PC, Switch)

It’s another September and that means it’s time for the release of NBA 2K22. Bringing MyCareer, updated rosters, the MyTeam mode, the Neighborhood, and the City to boot. As such, you’re probably wondering just what the NBA 2K22 install size is. We’ve listed it for each and every platform conveniently for you down below.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

A new Total War: Warhammer III trailer unveils Grand Cathay

It’s no secret that Total War: Warhammer III fans have known that Grand Cathay will be included in the game. However, we’ve only just gotten a glimpse as to the characters that will lead the faction, thanks to the new Dawn of Grand Cathay trailer. A cool surprise here is...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Cruis’n Blast Review (Switch)

In recent years we’ve seen a consolidation of many genres. Building games for these new platforms gets expensive fast, so smaller developers need to make games with big selling potential. Unfortunately, arcade racers don’t always sell millions of copies, so we don’t get a lot of them. That’s why I was so excited to hear Cruis’n was returning to arcades with Cruis’n Blast in 2017. I was downright ecstatic when a home port was announced earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Survive Happy’s Humble Burger Farm Q4 2021

There was a brief moment when I was considering whether or not to write up Happy’s Humble Burger Farm. Knowing nothing about it, I foolishly assumed it was just a regular sim. Then I watched the brief cinematic trailer, and everything changed. Because there’s something delightfully twisted about Happy’s Humble Burger Farm.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Darkest Dungeon II Enters Early Access this October

Darkest Dungeon launched all the way back in 2016 and in 2019 a sequel was announced. Now the game is entering Early Access on Epic Games Store this October 26th. Darkest Dungeon II (Early Access) is coming to @EpicGames on October 26th, 2021!. Wishlist now: https://t.co/CSbqzrvldU#DarkestDungeon2 pic.twitter.com/LoWOEGgy4e. — Darkest Dungeon...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead ditches cargo drones

There’s a new minor patch available today for Watch Dogs: Legion that addresses a few remaining bugs in the hacking-focused open-world game. Most of the adjustments it makes are relatively minor, but it does make a potentially significant change to the zombie-themed Legion of the Dead mode. Specifically, you can’t use cargo drones in that game mode anymore.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo UK Reveals Pokemon Legends Arceus Steelbook And Figure Pre-Order Bonuses

Nintendo UK has announced their pre-order bonuses for Pokemon Legends Arceus. Players who pre-order Pokemon Legends Arceus from the official My Nintendo UK store will receive a matching steelbook case, along with a figure of the cover legendary Arceus. Those who have already pre-ordered the game via Nintendo UK will automatically receive these bonuses, subject to availability.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Sega Releases Its First Patch For Sonic Colors Ultimate On Nintendo Switch

When Sonic Colors Ultimate arrived on the Nintendo Switch a few weeks ago some players began encountering all sorts of issues. We had a look ourselves and were also able to replicate these issues by following certain steps. Although there were problems present in other versions of the game, the...
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

What kind of game will Redfall be? Test footage of the game leaked

Images of the gameplay test of Redfall, developed for Xbox Series X / S by Arkane Studios, which made Dishonored and Deathloop, seem to have leaked. The now-deleted leaked images shared on TheRedFall subreddit on Reddit reveal that the game is adorned with Borderlands and Dishonored-like abilities, as well as weapons and heroes in the game. kidaXV Other Reddit users, such as Reddit, shared it again after the images were removed and shared the text in the first message with the readers.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Video: Sable Gets A Gameplay Trailer Ahead Of Xbox Game Pass Launch Next Week

Sable is joining Xbox Game Pass on September 23 and is looking to be one of the most notable titles of the huge new batch. Its art style is striking and something that isn't easily forgotten, but many have pondered what the actual gameplay entails. Luckily, this new trailer seeks to give eager players an indication as to what they'll be doing.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy