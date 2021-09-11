Housing Problem Solution

Dear Ken: I have a 3-year-old refrigerator but lately the ice cubes don’t taste right. What can I do? — Tiffany. Answer: This is a “use it or lose it” situation. If you don’t run fresh ice through the system, then the cubes will start to take on the flavor of whatever is in the refrigerator. Plus, they get stale and nasty with age as the chemicals in the original water do their thing. Every few months, I dump the accumulated ice cubes into the sink. In addition to getting a fresh batch, it allows me to clean out the frosty chunks that might be impacting the dispenser and the inner mechanisms of the icemaker.

