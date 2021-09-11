Housing Problem Solution

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWith music by Simon and Garfunkel in the style of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Don't blink and you will see the electrics. With music by Simon and Garfunkel in the style of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Don't blink and you will see the electrics.

communities.theiet.org

rismedia.com

Home Remodeling: One Potential Solution to Aging Housing Issues

While new construction is critical in addressing the inventory challenges, experts say that may only partially fix the persisting housing shortage in the United States. “Over time, aging housing is also likely to increase the rate at which homes deteriorate to the point of functional obsolescence—a factor that would further increase the need to build new housing to replace them,” says David Bank, senior vice president of Rosen Consulting Group (RCG).
theiet.org

Stop Wasting Money on Dirty, Unstable Electricity

Stabilize Your Current, Remove Dirty Electricity, Slash Your Power Bill Today!. Voltex’s patented technology provides your home with a smooth, stable electrical current that leads to an increase in efficiency, reduction in dirty electricity, less wasted power, and dramatically lower energy bills. 4 Replies.
Gazette

Around the House: Try this simple solution when ice cubes develop nasty taste

Dear Ken: I have a 3-year-old refrigerator but lately the ice cubes don’t taste right. What can I do? — Tiffany. Answer: This is a “use it or lose it” situation. If you don’t run fresh ice through the system, then the cubes will start to take on the flavor of whatever is in the refrigerator. Plus, they get stale and nasty with age as the chemicals in the original water do their thing. Every few months, I dump the accumulated ice cubes into the sink. In addition to getting a fresh batch, it allows me to clean out the frosty chunks that might be impacting the dispenser and the inner mechanisms of the icemaker.
theiet.org

Wiring 0.75mm2 water feature to 16A outlet.

We have an electrical supply to the garden, installed by an electrician, who provided a 16A outlet and some spike lights. This comes off a combined FCU/RCD at the house in 2.5mm2 cable. Into the 16A outlet we have connected a 16A to outdoor double 13A socket, which includes a...
chatsports.com

Timer Lockbox – Time-Saving Solutions For Your Security Problems

Most of us have been in a situation where we’re running late and need to lock up the house. The problem with this is that it takes time, and can also be dangerous if you don’t know how to do it well enough. Luckily, there are now solutions like Timer Lockbox which make your life easier!
theiet.org

13A 1362 fuses and flex

I've been cogitating on the fusing factor of 1362 fuses (specifically 13A fuses) and how this correlates with the protection of a 1.5mm2 flexible cable. As ever I am hoping you can shine a light!. The code of practice for the in service inspection and testing of equipment Table 15.6...
theiet.org

The Importance of Regular R.C.D. Testing.

Not necessarily. The 30mA trip curve was designed to save 95% of the population under normal conditions - a balance between saving lives and being “trip happy”. In a situation like a shower, the percentage saved would be significantly lower. Regards,. Alan. 3032 Posts. That's rather old “news” and seems...
theiet.org

testing A type RCDs

This new youtube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqQfN3-nf4s from efixx features reps from Lewden, Megger and ECA having a half hour discussion on how type A etc RCDs should be tested, in particular relation to devices being returned to the manufacturer in error as being faulty. The rough consensus seemed to be: to...
stlouiscnr.com

Urban Land Institute St. Louis Examines Innovative Affordable Housing Solutions

“Making the Dollars Work” while Creating Safe, Quality & Attainable Housing. Meeting critical affordable housing needs can be enormously challenging, even in a more affordable market like St. Louis. The Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) will host a virtual program examining how developers are approaching affordable, high quality housing solutions in ways that create a solid investment while building equity in our community. The virtual program will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2021. Registration can be found at this link.
theiet.org

Space concrete created with ‘literally blood-curdling’ technique

Scientists from the University of Manchester have developed a material stronger than concrete and suitable for extra-terrestrial construction. The material is made from space dust and the waste body fluids from astronauts. If humanity is to establish permanent colonies on other astronomical bodies, it must find some way of constructing...
theiet.org

Type 'AC' RCD cable protection for SWA supplying a TT'd EV charger?

I've just installed a 63A 3 phase supply to a dual EV Charger. In short its around 100m away, fed from PME to TT at the charger. 25mm 4c SWA. I couldn't get low enough Zs at the end of the armouring to disconnect via the MCB so I've added a 100mA S type AC RCD to protect the cable. EV charger has type A RCD's and 6mA DC detection built in.
theiet.org

Time to get SMART in the office

New approaches to building design and innovative technology will make the post-pandemic office look very different. While employees will continue to spend more time working from home once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided, the need to visit an office at least occasionally won’t go away completely. The office of the future is likely to look considerably different from those we are used to, however. Organisations will rearrange their working spaces to meet stricter regulation around biosecurity to protect against future outbreaks while accommodating smaller numbers of employees at any one time.
theiet.org

Bizarre Tech: Trippy Paint, Cellfie and Pisces art lamp

Oh, hello there! I went to some museums this month, all Covid-safe of course, and felt inspired by the artwork. So, I looked up some fantastical art gadgetry for your amusement. Trippy Paint. Doodle obscenities at night and by the morning, begone!. Sadly, there’s no sign of this on the...
theiet.org

Book review: ‘Extraction to Extinction’ by David Howe

Rethinking our relationship with the Earth’s natural resources. Look around you, says David Howe, and just about everything that you can see that’s a product of human agency (unless you can eat it) will almost inevitably at some point have been brought to you by a geologist. From the scratch-resistant screen on your smartphone to the ceramic cup your coffee’s in, from the bricks and steel used to construct the building you’re sitting in to the fuel that powers your car, it all started off as a rock or mineral vein, a layer of ancient seabed or the remains of a dormant volcano.
theiet.org

Security by Design of the IoT-enabled home Automation devices

Hope everyone is having a nice week. I am almost in my last week of data collection as part of the requirements for my doctoral Dissertation. I need more participants for the survey to be approved. I would be extremely grateful if you could complete the attached survey to meet the deadline. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPod82saO4hKABMFBVfJ6P-GkWhU3_Fx_HneeSUXElWNnl8A/viewform?usp=sf_link It is completely anonymous, and the survey does not collect your credentials. Thank you very much.
theiet.org

Sea slug smarts recreated in material with potential as AI hardware

US researchers have mimicked a simple animal’s most basic signs of intelligence in a quantum material. This offers the tantalising possibility of building AI directly into hardware, expanding the possibilities of AI processing. An artificial general intelligence to rival human intelligence remains in the realms of science fiction. However, scientists...
theiet.org

An eco-friendly method for dyeing jeans

Researchers in the US have developed new indigo dyeing technology that, they say, is an eco-friendly alternative to current methods. Dyeing denim jeans is one of the top sources of pollution within the fashion industry. That is why researchers from the University of Georgia (UGA) developed a new indigo dyeing technology that’s kinder to our planet.
theiet.org

Lengthen the life, strengthen the relationship

Legislation requiring manufacturers to maintain support for their products and make is easier to repair will help reduce the environmental impact of short lifecycles, but doesn’t go far enough. The UK Government’s recent ‘right to repair’ law may be a step in the right direction for consumers and for the...
theiet.org

AI-driven robotics key to recycling’s challenges

From Coke bottles to flatscreen displays, more of the raw materials from our massing mounds of waste can now be recovered and recycled using AI-driven technologies. China’s Operation National Sword policy initiative curbed the country’s imports of most types of solid waste for disposal, and imposed stringent limits on the materials that it will accept for recycling. The policy’s ramifications have hugely impacted the many foreign economies that for decades relied on China’s materials recovery facilities (MRFs) to deal with the bulk of their recyclable waste materials, from plastics and packaging to glass, metals, and wood.
