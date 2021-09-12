CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Rangers Show Mettle, Grit In 8-6 Comeback Victory vs A's

By Chris Halicke
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers are very young and inexperienced. But after a season filled with plenty of growing pains, they are showing some true mettle. The Rangers pulled off a comeback in Oakland on Saturday, defeating the Athletics by a score of 8-6. Texas faced adversity before the game even started, as scheduled starting pitcher Kolby Allard was scratched shortly before first pitch due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Wes Benjamin started in his stead and struggled against the potent A's lineup.

