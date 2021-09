Bryson White scored three touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 77 yards to lead Malvern to a 51-16 win against Waterloo. “I thought we came ready to play,” stated Head Coach Matt Chiurco. “We jumped on them early, and we knew with them being so run heavy they would get some yards from time to time. This was a total team win for us. It seemed like everybody contributed in one way or another.”

MALVERN, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO