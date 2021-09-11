CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Long-Term Health Effects Of 9/11: Children Remember Their First-Responder Fathers

 5 days ago

As we've been saying, September 11 was one day, but the effects lasted much longer. That was unquestionably true of first responders and their loved ones. That's what we want to focus on now. For that, we're joined by Robert Tilearcio Jr. His father, Robert Sr., was a firefighter with Engine 266 in Rockaway Beach. He died in 2017 of brain cancer related to September 11. Robert Jr. is now also a firefighter and works at a law firm dealing with 9/11 victim compensation.

NBC News

9/11 survivors and first responders ‘forgotten’ by health program, employees say

For September 11 first responders and survivors who live outside of New York, a company called LHI administers the Congress-funded World Trade Center Health Program. Members tell NBC News’ Kate Snow that their care is handled “horribly” and they struggle to get appointments, among other challenges. Current and former LHI employees say survivors’ needs are “unaddressed” and “minimized.”Sept. 9, 2021.
fox2detroit.com

9/11 Ride of Hope brings awareness to mental health of first responders

As Americans commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a group of cyclists will be wrapping up their five-day, 225-mile journey raising awareness of the compounded daily trauma experienced by first responders. The Quell Foundation is calling it the 9/11 Ride of Hope and it will...
kmuw.org

The Son Of A 9/11 Victim Remembers His Mother

Another person whose life was changed by 9/11 is Rodney Ratchford Jr., known to family and friends as Marquez. He was 11 when his classmate Bernard Curtis Brown II was on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon, a crash that killed his mother, Marsha Ratchford, who worked for the Navy. When we spoke, I began by asking him to tell me about her.
Scientific American

Health Effects of 9/11 Still Plague Responders and Survivors

John Feal, now 54 years old, was a supervisor at a demolition company when terrorists hijacked two planes that brought down the World Trade Center buildings—and two others that crashed into the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa., respectively—20 years ago. Feal, who hails from Long Island, N.Y., arrived the day after New York City’s iconic buildings came down. He had been working at Ground Zero for five straight days when 8,000 pounds of steel crushed his left foot.
WPMI

COVID-19 cases in children could cause hidden, long-term effects

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Officials with the state health department say COVID-19 cases in children are making up about 25% of the state’s overall cases right now. Doctors say not all cases are easy to detect, some are COVID side effects that most of us wouldn’t even think are related to COVID-19. Alabama state health officials are saying six to ten percent of kids will experience long-term COVID-19 side effects, lasting for weeks even months.
ABC 4

20 years later: The long term effects Sept. 11 survivors, responders face

NEW YORK CITY (ABC4) – Two decades ago, nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands were injured during the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Researchers estimate nearly half a million people are at risk of adverse side effects caused by exposure to the physical, psychological, and emotional stressors of the days, weeks, and months after the attacks.
Record-Courier

First responder chaplain remembers the miracles of 9/11

For 20 years Americans have remembered the victims, destruction, loss and the lasting consequences of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Despite the shock and fear the attack left across the nation, miracles happened, too, said First Responder Chaplain Mindi Russell who was called to New York during the attack.
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: 9/11: Remembering a sanctuary for first responders

I will never forget my vivid recollection of 9/11. Church pews filled with sleeping firemen; charity and service in midst of unbelievable chaos. St Paul's Chapel in New York City was one block from the Towers. With minimal damage it served as a sanctuary for first responders. Volunteers, of many faiths, served coffee and meals to exhausted responders.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
survivornet.com

Anguished Mother Reveals Daughter, 27, Begged For In-Person Doctor Visit and Was Rejected 20 Times Before Terminal Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis

Andrea Brady spoke in front of Parliament revealing that her daughter Jessica 27, requested an in-person visit 20 times before her stage IV cancer diagnosis. It was not until Jessica began to develop large glands in her neck that she secured an in-person visit, and she was soon diagnosed with stage IV adenocarcinoma.
