How 9/11 Changed Television

By Eric Deggans
kmuw.org
 5 days ago

And finally today, we remember that most people experienced the 9/11 attacks through television, especially TV news. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says, in the 20 years since, it's also shaped television. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: Among the enduring images from 9/11 is the TV coverage itself - four days of...

Marietta Daily Journal

How 9/11 changed the way we watch TV news

After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the three major broadcast networks stayed on the air with round-the-clock coverage for five straight days. At the time, the network news divisions were still defined by their star anchors — Dan Rather on CBS, Tom Brokaw on NBC and Peter Jennings on ABC — all of whom had become familiar faces through years of delivering information into viewers' living rooms each night. Their relationship with the audience was established by looking straight into the camera during times of crisis.
JOURNALISM
SFGate

How Television Networks Will Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The nation has continued to process the terrorist event over the past two decades in many ways, including through television specials, documentaries and dramatized retellings. On and before the anniversary, networks will air content unpacking the politics of the event, commemorating the victims, speaking with the survivors and more.
FESTIVAL
The Atlantic

How 9/11 Changed What Americans Laugh At

A now-familiar joke that started circulating within the first year or two after September 11, 2001, goes like this:. The punch line, of course, refers to the refrain that became ubiquitous in the United States following the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and shattered the country. “Never forget” embodied the reflexive patriotism of a time when people began to affix American flags to their cars and plant them on their front lawns. September 11 was quickly made into something hallowed and untouchable—a malleable symbol and political litmus test as much as a series of terrible events. The knock-knock joke was a small, transgressive gesture; it punctured the etiquette that said humans must approach certain tragedies with a deep moral seriousness.
ENTERTAINMENT
