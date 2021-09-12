CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 1 Preview: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

By Pat Cerniglia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, Dolphin fans, it’s finally here! The 2021 season is set to kickoff, and your Miami Dolphins will be traveling to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to take on AFC East rival the New England Patriots. This article will look at the Dolphins’ biggest X-factor, 3 things to watch, and of course, a final score prediction. New England is favored in this game, and they will be without CB Stephon Gilmore. The Dolphins will be without TE Adam Shaheen, who is on COVID19/ reserve list. Miami will start the season for the 2nd consecutive year at Gillette Stadium before coming back home to take on the defending AFC East Champion Buffalo Bills. Now let’s get into 3 things to watch for Sunday’s season opener.

