Napoli secured a massive comeback victory on Saturday defeating Juventus, 2-1. Both their goals came in the second half as they moved to the summit of the Serie A table. After Alvaro Morata's first-half opener for the visitors, the hosts fought back and were the sharper, stronger team for much of the 90 minutes. With Cristiano Ronaldo now at Manchester United, and many players rested after the international break, Juventus looked average and lacked ideas for the most part, producing just four shots to Napoli's 25.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO