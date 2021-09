EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It has finally arrived and it did not come quite as strong as the entrance of the anime series as the finale of Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory seemed to be off considering that it is one that doesn’t feel like an ending at all. The show based on the manga of the same name closes its curtains for season 1 and there is no confirmation yet whether there would be another.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO