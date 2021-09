The leader of the Maoist terrorist group Shining Path, which waged a decades-long insurgency to overthrow the government of Peru, has died in prison.Abimael Guzman, who was captured in 1992, died on Saturday in a military hospital after an illness, the Peruvian government said.The former philosophy professor, who founded the brutal rebel group in 1980, was 86 and had been suffering from an infection, Peru’s justice minister Anibal Torres said.Inspired by Mao Zeodong’s Cultural Revolution in China, Guzman returned to his native Peru in 1980 determined to use violence to implement his vision of a Marxist society.He led the Shining...

CHINA ・ 5 DAYS AGO