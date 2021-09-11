CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban flag rises over seat of power on fateful anniversary

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace Saturday, a spokesman said, as the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The white banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime...

