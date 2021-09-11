CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland Tribune

In-N-Out may add three burger joints to Portland's westside

By Max Egener
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3rwY_0btT0tx400 The burger chain is reportedly exploring locations in Tualatin and Beaverton, as well as Hillsboro.

Iconic fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger looks like it may be coming to Washington County soon — but where?

Along with two other locations in Portland's Westside suburbs, the California-based company is reportedly eyeing a location in Hillsboro on Northeast Evergreen Parkway east of Northwest 185th Avenue, in the Tanasbourne area.

Restaurant officials submitted a land-use application to the Hillsboro government for the location in April. The story was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Just days after that story was published, The Portland Business Journal reported that In-N-Out has purchased a property in Tualatin next to Bridgeport Village for $3.3 million.

The purchase of the property at 17070 S.W. 72nd Ave. suggests In-N-Out is serious about moving into the area.

The restaurant, which is known for its "Double-Double" burger and animal-style fries, currently has three locations in Oregon, all located south of the Portland metro area. The closest location to the area is in Keizer, which opened in December 2019.

Whether the restaurant will open at either location in Hillsboro or Tualatin remains to be seen.

An In-N-Out spokesperson declined to comment when asked by the Portland Business Journal about the Tualatin location, saying, "We don't speak publicly on financial information or business strategies."

Additionally, the restaurant has been vague about its plans for the location in Hillsboro.

Ed Guzman, a Hillsboro city spokesperson, confirmed that In-N-Out hasn't yet submitted site development permitting documents for the city to review. Such permitting is the next step in the application process, Guzman told Pamplin Media Group.

The land-use application submitted in April specifies the creation of "a new quick-service restaurant with a drive-through."

A Barnes & Noble bookstore located in the area of the proposed Tanasbourne restaurant is set to close permanently in October, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

As Pamplin Media Group previously reported , the restaurant has also held neighborhood meetings on the possibility of a location in Beaverton, which would be located on the north side of Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway near Highway 217, across from Asian supermarket Uwaijimaya.

"That said, it is still very early in the development application process. Because it is still so early in the process, it would be premature to comment on a timeline or if we will even achieve a development approval," Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, told The Oregonian/OregonLive. "I'm sorry I can't be more specific than that, but anything I could offer would be a guess, and I do not want to take a chance on misleading your readers."

While an In-N-Out in the Portland area would likely be busy, just as in Beaverton, some neighbors have raised concerns about the impact the restaurant would have on traffic if it opened on Evergreen Parkway in Hillsboro.

With fast food restaurants, including Chick-fil-A and McDonald's, as well as big-box retailers such as Target and Best Buy already nearby, commenters on a Reddit thread discussing the possible Hillsboro location say the area already experiences high traffic congestion.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Early automobile to Bend too large for grade in Cow Canyon

Manager of the Deschutes Telephone Company of Bend ordered the Holsman car from Chicago in 1906. One of the first automobiles to arrive in Bend was purchased in Chicago in 1906 and shipped by rail to The Dalles. H.C. Ellis, manager of the Deschutes Telephone Company of Bend ordered the car, a Holsman, which had a two-cycle engine with high wheels.
BEND, OR
Portland Tribune

Prep football, Week 3

Following teams in Portland, East Multnomah County, Sandy, Estacada and elsewhere with scores in the metro region. Here's a list of scores from the Oregon prep football world for week 3 of the season:. THURSDAY, SEPT. 16. CLASS 5A. Pendleton 47, Putnam 6. FRIDAY, SEPT. 17. 7 p.m. games, unless...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In N Out Burger#Westside#Best Burger#Food Drink#Hillsboro#The Oregonian Oregonlive#In N Out#Pamplin Media Group#Barnes Noble#Tanasbourne#Asian#Mcdonald#Target#Reddit
Portland Tribune

Beaver sparks brush fire at Multnomah Falls

Corbett firefighters spent two hours containing blaze Thursday evening, Sept. 16. A busy beaver attempting to fall a tree for a dam accidentally sparked a brush fire near Multnomah Falls Thursday evening, Sept. 16. Around 10 p.m. the Corbett Fire District responded to reports of a blaze near the popular...
CORBETT, OR
Portland Tribune

Jeffrey R. Geisler

January 18, 1950 - August 22, 2021 - If you knew my brother, Jeffrey Ross Geisler, I think you'd agree that this is what he would have said in his obituary. If you knew my brother, Jeffrey Ross Geisler, I think you'd agree that this is what he would have said in his obituary, minus a few expletives!
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Virginia Smith

April 24, 1923 to September 5, 2021- Virginia Learned Smith, 98 of Ridgefield, WA, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Virginia Learned Smith, 98 of Ridgefiled WA, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born on April 24, 1923 in Denver, Colorado to William and Patti Duncan. Virginia married Robert Larsen on December 19, 1942 and he preceded her in death in 1975. She then married Eugene Cabler, who also preceded her in death as well as husbands Leonard Smith and Richard Warner. Virginia received numerous awards from Camp Fire Girls for leadership in addition to being a den mother with the Cub Scouts. She was an active part of the PTA at Gilbert Elementary in SE Portland and served as a Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent at various churches over the years. Virginia was a member of the Crown Point Country Historical Society and was named the 2019 Queen of East Multnomah County Pioneer Association. Virginia is survived by sons John and Robert Larsen; daughter Susan Larsen Leigh Buss; son-in-law Jim Buss; granddaughters Julie Larsen and Elizabeth Norris (Scott); grandsons Jon Guajardo and Christopher Young (Heather); great grandson Brandon Norris and great granddaughter Campbell Young. A Celebration of Virginia's Life will be held at 9:30am on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, 520 W. Powell Blvd in Gresham, Oregon. Private interment at Lincoln Memorial Park in Portland, Oregon. Contributions can be made as donations to the Crown Point Country Historical Society Museum Building Fund, PO Box 17, Bridal Veil OR 97010.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Bob Stacey leaving Metro Council for health reasons

Regional government has until Jan. 13 to replace the District 6 councilor who has battled meningioma.Metro Councilor Bob Stacey, 71, will resign his seat Oct. 15 for health reasons. The elected regional council will choose his replacement. According to the Sept. 15 announcement, shortly after being elected to the Metro Council in 2012, Stacey was diagnosed with meningioma, which causes tumors to grow in and around the skull. The disease was managed with limited impacts in his nine years on the council. "Managing these tumors without surgery requires strong medications to reduce swelling," Stacey said in the announcement. "These affect...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Fire burns Albertina Kerr care home in Beaverton

No injuries were reported, but the home has been deemed a total loss, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. A home in Beaverton used as an Albertina Kerr youth care facility was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon, Sept. 16, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

State progresses on rental aid, but still a metro pileup

Payments increase four-fold, but almost 15,000 metro applications are incomplete or not yet reviewed.Despite progress in the past six weeks, unreviewed and incomplete applications far outnumber already-approved payments for rental assistance in the Portland metro area as a spend-it-or-lose-it deadline nears. According to a dashboard maintained by the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services, 7,549 of 34,521 applications statewide were approved for payment to landlords as of Sept. 16 — 21.9% — for a total of $47.7 million of $204.7 million requested. About one-third of applications have not yet undergone an initial review. But for Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Prep football, Week 3: C. Catholic wins OT thriller; Jesuit wins

Following teams in Portland, East Multnomah County, Sandy, Estacada and elsewhere with scores in the metro region.Here's a list of scores from the Oregon prep football world for week 3 of the season: THURSDAY, SEPT. 16 CLASS 5A Pendleton 47, Putnam 6 FRIDAY, SEPT. 17 7 p.m. games, unless noted CLASS 6A Westview 55, Century 7 Lakeridge 42, Liberty 13 Sandy 14, Barlow 7 Tualatin 43, Aloha 0 Tigard 30, Mountainside 13 West Linn 28, Sunset 14 Central Catholic 42, Tumwater (Wash) 35, OT Central Catholic 1, Nelson 0 (forfeit) McMinnville 23, Oregon City 21 Roseburg 34, Southridge 12 Sheldon...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy