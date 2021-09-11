CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas County, OR

Death of Black man at Clackamas County jail spurs protests

By Zane Sparling
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJctK_0btSzmxA00 Family members demand answers for Jermelle Madison, who was found unresponsive inside his cell and was later declared dead in a hospital.

"Say his name — Jermelle Madison!"

Demonstrators demanded justice Saturday, Sept. 11, for a young Black man who died in June in the custody of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, calling on the authorities to release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding his reportedly self-inflicted death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdTPx_0btSzmxA00 Jermelle Joseph Madison Jr. — known by his nickname, Melle — was found unresponsive inside his jail cell around 4:30 p.m. on June 28, according to organizers and media reports. The 23-year-old Milwaukie resident was transported to Sunnyside Medical Center and later declared dead by suicide on July 3.

"Jermelle died in police custody in the midst of having a mental health crisis. If they followed their protocols, that could have been avoided," said a protester organizer, giving his name as Bunchy Carter, a founder of the Black Panthers who died in the 1960s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Krv6C_0btSzmxA00 Carter and a half-dozen others carried rifles as a crowd gathered outside the Clackamas County Jail on Saturday. After a round of speeches, the demonstrators marched through the county's Red Soils Campus in Oregon City, passing through a farmers market and a 9/11 commemoration ceremony before dispersing without incident.

Carter, the minister of defense for the Black Panther Party of Washington, said authorities need to provide details to Madison's family, who say they still don't know who Madison's cellmate was or how often guards were checking on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaqzT_0btSzmxA00 "The bigger problem right now is recognizing that the police represent a system that doesn't represent us," added Carter, calling for the creation of a civilian review commission for police similar to the new independent police oversight board approved by Portland voters.

Court records show Madison was arrested Dec. 21, 2020, on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest for an incident allegedly involving a knife. The case was eventually dismissed without any convictions due to Madison's death.

Clackamas Circuit Court Judge Heather Karabeika ordered Madison evaluated by the Oregon State Hospital and then found him unfit for trial due to his mental health issues in February of this year. Court records say Madison was also struggling with substance abuse.

Madison was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was released to Central City Concern, who placed the young man in several Portland motels, according to an exposé by Double Sided Media, an independent collective based in Lane County.

Madison ended up back in jail on June 20 after a warrant was filed for missing a court date, the article says, allegedly after his mental health coordinator went on vacation and failed to inform the family about the pending appearance.

In August, a county surveyor named Collin Williams was charged with abusing a memorial to the dead and committing a second-degree bias crime after he allegedly spray-painted swastikas and smashed photos of Madison set up on a sidewalk along the government complex.

Williams was released after paying a $10,000 bail Aug. 16, and is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 27, records say.

Organizers at the rally said Madison was placed in the general population unit of the jail despite pleas from his family that the young man could pose a danger to himself and needed a higher level of care.

"We want accountability and transparency from the people that we pay taxes to, and who are supposed to be protecting us," said a woman with Clackamas County Standing Up for Racial Justice who asked not to be named. "We know that the system doesn't support Black youth."

Officials with the Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVl0H_0btSzmxA00

Help is available:

Help is available for community members struggling due to a mental health crisis or thoughts of self-harm.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

The Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 crisis support by text. Text 741741 to be connected to a trained counselor.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.


Zane Sparling
Reporter
971-204-7865
email: zsparling@pamplinmedia.com
Follow me on Twitter

{loadposition sub-article-02}

RELATED STORIES

- Clackamas County employee arrested for swastika on memorial

- Swastika, racial slurs painted on Jewish family's new home

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

COVID weekly case totals begin to decrease in Clackamas County

Positive patients in area are recovering at a faster rate than new cases are being recordedOne week after Clackamas County reached its peak COVID-19 case count of 1,094, weekly case totals have dropped for the first time since mid-July, the county's Public Health Division reported on Sept. 15. Per reports, the county stood at 982 total cases as of Sept. 11, indicating that the overall number of COVID-19-positive residents in the county is moving in a downward trend. However, county data shows the additional number of positive cases recorded weekly remains on the rise, indicating that COVID-19 patients in the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City man dies in motorcycle crash

Edmund LaPlante of Oregon City dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 207 in Morrow CountyAn Oregon City man died on Sunday as the result of a motorcycle crash in Morrow County. At approximately 12:16 p.m. on Sept. 12, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 207 near milepost 20C, south of Heppner. Preliminary investigation revealed a Suzuki motorcycle, operated by Edmund LaPlante, 70, of Oregon City, was southbound when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. LaPlante sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Morrow County Ambulance and ODOT. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Society
City
Milwaukie, OR
State
Washington State
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Oregon City, OR
Society
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon City mayor needs to actually support inclusion

Mindy Redburn: Rachel Lyles Smith officially backs a diverse community but personally promotes exclusion of two groupsI am emailing as a concerned citizen of Oregon City. Recently the Newberg School Board voted to ban all signs and symbols (including flags) related to Black Lives Matter and Pride from school grounds and prohibit any staff or teachers from wearing anything related to BLM and Pride. This was quickly rescinded due to community outrage. An article about this was shared in a large Facebook group supporting the Newberg School Board's actions. Our Oregon City Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith liked and supported this...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Former mayor: Oregon City needs end point on urban renewal

John Williams: We have little to show for 40 years and $60 million of spending public fundsForty years and $60 million of Oregon City Urban Renewal Agency spending, and what do we have to show for the OCURA's time and public money? A city hall, a train station, repairs at the old library, the fire station, street repairs and a Main Street "streetscape" (twice) are good public ventures, but they are public properties not paying any property taxes. Isn't OCURA's main goal to increase the city tax base? We are told we'll get our money back later from increased property...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary KochClackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse. Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins. The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Williams
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County sheriffs seek help ID'ing purse thief

'Fake good Samaritan' recorded stealing a woman's purse while helping push her mobility scooterThe Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a "fake good Samaritan" who stole a woman's purse after offering a helping hand with her mobility scooter. The victim reported the theft to a CCSO deputy just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Fuller MAX Station on Con Battin Road in Happy Valley, authorities say. In her report, the victim claimed she arrived at the MAX station at approximately 9:15 p.m., and upon realizing the battery on her three-wheeled mobility...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Suicide prevention rallies to be held throughout September

Clackamas County is promoting messages of hope and encouragement during Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.Clackamas County's Suicide Prevention Coalition is holding its first sign rally Thursday, Sept. 9, in Oregon City, kicking off a series of similar events held throughout the county in honor of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. "The whole idea behind the sign rallies is to infuse hope and connection into our community," said Galli Murray, suicide prevention coordinator in Clackamas County. During sign rally events, coalition members and volunteers stand in high-visibility areas for hours holding up signs with "Don't Give Up" and other...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 update: County reaches peak case count

Cases remain on the rise as students return to in-person instruction countywide, the Public Health Division reports. As Clackamas County-area school districts return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate surpassing the original peak in December 2020. In the week between...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mental Health Issues#Racial Injustice#Protest Riot#The Black Panthers#Red Soils Campus#The Black Panther Party#Clackamas Circuit Court#The Oregon State Hospital#Double Sided Media#The Sheriff S Office#Swastika#Jewish
Clackamas Review

Sandy mayor launches bid for Oregon governor

Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary. It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor. Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022. Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to explore running for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Sandy mayor announces campaign for Oregon governor seat

Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary. It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor. Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022. Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to run for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New Year's...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up.As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that they will rely on "fatality management trucks" to store bodies. "Hospital morgues hold fewer than 10 deceased people, and funeral homes are having difficulty keeping up," Providence announced in a press release. Each temporary morgue truck will be blessed by Providence spiritual care chaplains, the organization noted. A D V E...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
CLACKAMAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Clackamas Review

Pilot 'reckless' in plane crash involving Molalla residents

FAA: Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer likely ran out of fuel in 'unairworthy aircraft' After new information was released about the cause of a July 2019 small plane crash involving Molalla residents, an effort is underway to recall Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer, who piloted the plane. The crash occurred on July 8, 2019 on the beach in Newport. Sawyer steered the four-seater plane, a Cessna 172M that was manufactured in 1974 and later deemed "unairworthy" by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to public records and as first reported by the Newport News-Times. The probable cause of the crash, according to the...
MOLALLA, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City winemaker reignites passion for firefighting

Nate Bentley is taking steps toward a firefighting career after seeing the damage from Oregon's 2020 wildfire season.An ominous red sky loomed over Oregon City resident Nate Bentley's car as he drove to work one morning in September 2020, the air clouded by smoke and ash from the infernos blazing in the near distance. "It literally looked like hell," Bentley said. "I was just like, this is insane that anyone's going to work in this." Bentley said the experience led him to question his career as a winemaker for the first time, leading to his current path of becoming a...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Case dismissed for charity owner who allegedly breached contracts

Northwest Giving Hope owner Corey Stark is banned from charitable solicitations in Oregon following a settlement.On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Michael C. Wetzel dismissed a legal case against Corey Stark, founder of the now-dissolved Northwest Giving Hope Foundation. Stark was on trial for allegedly failing to honor the financial terms of multiple service contracts between him and his customers. The case was dismissed following a settlement reached Aug. 2 between Stark and Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum prohibiting Stark from several actions — including soliciting money or contributions through his foundation or any other charitable...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon sets grim one-day record for COVID cases

With 20 new deaths, the coronavirus now has claimed the lives of 3,115 people in Oregon. Oregon set a grim new record on Thursday, Aug. 27, with 3,207 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths. That eclipsed the record of 2,971 new cases set Aug. 19, as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the state. COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 3,115 Oregonians. The new cases include 243 patients in Multnomah County; 227 in Washington County; and 187 in Clackamas County. Other major hotspots include 313 in Jackson County and 317 in...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
67
Followers
560
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy