LETTER: Don't be an inconsiderate jerk

To those of you who drive or ride through downtown Fredericksburg and rev and downshift at each corner: Stop it. We who live here understand that you love your Harley with short pipes, or your Japanese drag bike, or your Hellcat Widebody. We love them, too. But stage it up in your own neighborhood. Don’t subject Caroline or Princess Anne residents to the aural mayhem your ride is capable of. All you are proving is that you are an inconsiderate jerk who should be driving a Prius. And you may need therapy if you’re demonstrating the sound of your engine as some kind of performative compensation.