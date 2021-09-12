FORUM 1: Is the U.S. Constitution still relevant in the 21st century? Yes: Document keeps government stable
IN THE PERIOD leading up to the Constitution’s bicentennial, the late constitutional scholar Walter Berns was asked to give an address on it in a Latin American country. After delivering his remarks, a clearly agitated man directed a question to the event’s sponsors: “Why,” he asked, “was this American giving a lecture to us? After all, our country has had numerous constitutions, while the U.S. has had only one!”fredericksburg.com
