Big Horn vs. Tongue River volleyball (09-11-2021)

S another summer turns into fall, the staff and artists at Ucross are grateful as always for the vast natural beauty of Wyoming’s High Plains. It’s true that for many people, this wasn’t exactly a dream summer. The ongoing pandemic was still wreaking havoc in the world. Western wildfires added danger and brought prolonged smoky haze to our area. Earlier in the summer, we had a highly unusual visit from a young black bear. The miller moth migration was epic, making our daily lives feel a bit like an Alfred Hitchcock movie. As my colleague Mike Latham commented drily, “This year, if a pterodactyl flew by, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO