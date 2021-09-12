CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn vs. Tongue River volleyball (09-11-2021)

By Ashleigh Snoozy
Sheridan Press
 5 days ago

www.thesheridanpress.com

Sheridan Media

Sheridan JV at Tongue River Football Video Highlights 2021

Eli Cummins threw for three touchdowns and ran one in himself, as Tongue River would steadily build a 42-0 lead after three quarters and then settle for a 42-7 final at home vs. Sheridan’s JV team. Regardless of the outcome, TR was going to be 1-0 anyway because they were...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

Wardens join Game and Fish

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region recently welcomed two new game wardens to its team: Andrew Enscore and Adam Hansen. Enscore began duties as the south Gillette game warden May 15, replacing Levi Wood who transferred to the Saratoga warden district. Enscore grew up in Fort Collins,...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

Sheridan College rodeo team begins season in Cheyenne

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team traveled to Cheyenne for its first rodeo of the season last weekend. The men’s team placed fifth with 220 points. Wyatt Phelps won the bull riding in the shirt round and on average. He finished third in the long round. Coby Johnson ranked sixth in the bull riding long round and sixth based on average. Bronc rider Cody Weeks was fifth in both the long round and on average.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

The Summer of ‘21

S another summer turns into fall, the staff and artists at Ucross are grateful as always for the vast natural beauty of Wyoming’s High Plains. It’s true that for many people, this wasn’t exactly a dream summer. The ongoing pandemic was still wreaking havoc in the world. Western wildfires added danger and brought prolonged smoky haze to our area. Earlier in the summer, we had a highly unusual visit from a young black bear. The miller moth migration was epic, making our daily lives feel a bit like an Alfred Hitchcock movie. As my colleague Mike Latham commented drily, “This year, if a pterodactyl flew by, I wouldn’t be surprised.”
LIFESTYLE
State
Colorado State
Sheridan Press

Tongue River boys, girls dominate at lone home invite

SHERIDAN — Big Horn might have had some of the top individual golf performances at the Sheridan County School District 1 Invitational at the Kendrick Municipal Golf Course in Sheridan on Friday, but it was Tongue River that took home the team trophies in both the boys and girls divisions.
SHERIDAN, WY
kdmanews.com

Montevideo Volleyball (2021) Preview

Montevideo played their first game before school began. They were defeated by the Redwood Valley Cardinals. We had the chance to speak with Head Coach, Ashley Palmer as well as breakout Junior, Avery Koenen. Their next game is tonight at Benson, but make sure to see their full schedule below.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
Sheridan Press

Former Sheridan resident named to Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame recently announced former Sheridan resident Bob Hawkins has been selected as its inductee for 2021. According to the WAHF, for more than 50 years, Hawkins operated many types of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters across Wyoming and the West. Most of his flying was in highly specialized applications, including high-altitude mountain flying, heavy-lift hauling, firefighting, long line, surveying and wildlife management.
WYOMING STATE
WLOX

FOOTBALL: Pearl River vs. Mississippi Delta (09/02/2021)

Highlights from Poplarville, Hancock, East Central, Ocean Springs, and St. Stanislaus. FNFS Play Of The Night (09/03/2021) Share your play of the night by using #WLOXFOOTBALL. Friday Night Football Showdown (09/03/2021) - Part Two. Updated: 20 hours ago. Highlights from Gautier, Resurrection West Harrison, St. Patrick and D'Iberville. Livestream. Scholar...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Sheridan Press

Take a RIDE into the West at the WYO with Marc Berger

SHERIDAN — In a mash-up of blues, rock and roll, country and folk, a visiting musician will take the audience on a ride through the American West in his upcoming show at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. The WYO will present the long-awaited Sheridan premiere of Marc Berger...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Press

Annual Cowboy Fly-In

Despite smoky skies and potential adverse weather conditions, blue skies met participants of the annual Cowboy Fly-In at the Flying Cowboys R/C Club Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Due to COVID-19 precautions, less members participated and it was not advertised largely to the Sheridan public. Participant Mike Miller said post-COVID concerns he hopes to enlarge the event in both participants and those coming to watch.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

Sundowners Lions Club organizes Gravel Grinder

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club has organized the 2021 Gravel Grinder Bike Ride for Sept. 18. The event will include 25-mile, 50-mile and 100-mile races, each beginning at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center located on East Fifth Street. The cost to register for the event ranges from $75 to $115, depending on the race.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

Tongue River notches ‘ugly’ win over Burns, remains unbeaten

DAYTON — Garrett Ostler just started praying. As his 31-yard, go-ahead field goal sailed toward the uprights, the Tongue River senior couldn’t take his eyes off the ball. He watched it go through. Good. “Barely made it,” Ostler said. “Oh my gosh.”. The kick catapulted the Eagles back on top...
DAYTON, WY
NewsBreak
Sports
Sheridan Press

Local sports briefs

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football squad traveled to Cheyenne Central Friday evening, ousting the hosts 31-20. In what seemed initially like another runaway battle, Sheridan and Central remained gridlocked at 7-7 until Sheridan swept the field with several touchdowns and a field goal kick. By halftime, Sheridan led Central...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

McBride takes gold in Don King Days steer roping competition

BIG HORN — One year after a winter storm pressured the Don King Days committee to stop after the first day of activities, the 2021 event lasted the full two days at the Big Horn Equestrian Center in Big Horn over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5. In steer roping, 32 ropers qualified for the four-head finals. After Sunday's first two rounds, only eight men had times on two steers. Troy Hubbard led after one day and had placed in each round.
BIG HORN, WY
Sheridan Press

Sheridan area hunting forecast

SHERIDAN — Drought conditions continue to persist for a second year in the region. The United States Drought Monitor reported July drought conditions in the majority of Sheridan County as severe or extreme. These conditions can result in low forage yield, elevated fire danger, increased dust, poor snowpack and a reduction in surface water.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

Sheridan’s third set shows team’s potential in loss to Cody

SHERIDAN — Before the third set against Cody Saturday, one of Hanah Sullivan’s teammates reminded her of something. Sheridan head coach Lori Byrd emphasized the same type of message to all the Lady Broncs. Down 2-0 in their first home match of the season, they needed some confidence. They responded...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

Tyler Julian to lead writing workshop

SHERIDAN — Tyler Truman Julian will lead a poetry and art writing workshop at SAGE Community Arts Sept. 25. Attendees of the workshop will spend one full day writing about what they see and how it changes what they think and feel. They’ll then write about the pieces on display in Amy Brakeman Livezey’s mixed media show and during the last week of the show will have a poetry reading.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

Big Horn looks to bounce back; SHS, TR face big tests

SHERIDAN — Kirk McLaughlin watched the worst practice he’s ever seen Tuesday. The Big Horn Rams’ head coach asked his players how many of them had studied the game plan, and only a few hands shot up. With that coming after a first-game loss to Lovell last week, McLaughlin wasn’t happy.
BIG HORN, WY
Sheridan Press

Hawks learn from down weekend 1, move onto Badlands

SHERIDAN — Chad Bailey thinks he texts Andy Scheib more than his wife. With Scheib, the head coach, out on a recruiting trip in the Midwest, Bailey is running Sheridan Hawks practice all week. The two coaches have stayed in constant communication. But before Scheib took off, he gave Bailey one instruction.
