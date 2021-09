It’s kind of ironic how everything is lining up perfectly for Penn State. If last year’s start — the All-America linebacker opting out, the top 2 running backs getting hurt and the controversial ending in the season opener—was the worst-case scenario, the 2021 season is the best-case scenario. Literally everything that could’ve went wrong in that pandemic-ridden season, did. And now, everything that could go right, is.

