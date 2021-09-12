Wisconsin just scored more first-half points than yards allowed vs. Eastern Michigan
Wisconsin is taking out some of its frustrations from the Week 1 loss, and Eastern Michigan is the poor recipient of the Badgers’ anger. EMU was never expected to give Paul Chryst’s squad much difficulty, but the first-half results are still plenty impressive for the Badgers. In fact, Wisconsin has scored more points on offense than the total yards given up by the defense. No, seriously.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0