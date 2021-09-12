CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homemade granola bars are the perfect snack

By LYNDA BALSLEV Tastefood
Niagara Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy, high-energy snack food is the perfect pick-me-up during the work or school day and provides a nutritional boost of energy, which improves concentration and stamina. While nailing the nutrition may be easier to accomplish when preparing a sit-down meal, it’s often difficult to achieve in a snack when you are grabbing food on the go. What can you eat that’s portable, delicious and healthy? Look no further than these homemade granola bars. Snacking never felt, or tasted, so good.

