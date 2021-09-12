CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

DA finds November officer involved shooting, justified

 5 days ago

DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann completed the review of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened near South Colorado Boulevard and East Alameda Avenue last October and said no charges will be filed against the officers involved. According to a letter outlining her decision, McCann concluded that no criminal...

