DA finds November officer involved shooting, justified

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A landlord who shot and killed a man after trying to post his property in arrears was justified, the Washington County District Attorney announced Tuesday. Thirty-six-year-old Leonard Williams Jr. was shot and killed along West Walnut Street on Sept. 1. According to District Attorney Jason Walsh, the landlord told police that after he posted Williams’ property in arrears, Williams threw the notice on the ground, followed him, fought with him, threatened him and tried to get into his truck. With the landlord inside the vehicle, Walsh says witnesses told police a struggle ensued over the driver’s side door. Saying he feared for his life, the landlord shot Williams. Walsh says evidence shows that Williams was the aggressor and the landlord fired in self-defense. Based on that evidence, Walsh says there will be no charges because it’s a justified homicide under Pennsylvania law. “We will be protesting, we will be marching, we are going to get justice for him. And this is mostly a hate crime from here on out and we have a lawyer and we will sue the whole department. That’s how I feel,” said Williams’ family member Kiona Campbell.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO