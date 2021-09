TAMPA (Sept. 10, 2021) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team took advantage of an early Stetson red card and made quick work of the Hatters as the Bulls posted a convincing 3-1 win on Friday night at Corbett Stadium. South Florida improves to 2-2-1 on the year, while Stetson falls to 0-3-2. The Hatters went a man down in the 14' when Gio Rodriguez was sent off after a physical play on the Bulls' Joergen Thue Kristiansen (Holmestrand, Norway). It then took Jeffrey "JT" Copper (Tampa, Fla.) just two minutes to strike when he received a cross from Josh Gomina (Sampa, Ghana) and buried it in the back of the net for what was eventually the game-winner.

