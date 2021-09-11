CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers Begin Extension Talks With Mika Zibanejad

By Brian La Rose
 5 days ago

The Rangers have started discussions on a contract extension with center Mika Zibanejad with a mutual objective of getting an agreement in place, reports Larry Brooks of the New York Post (subscription link). The 28-year-old has played on what has become a very team-friendly deal for New York over the past four seasons and that contract, which carries a $5.35MM AAV, is now in its final year, setting him up to hit unrestricted free agency next summer.

