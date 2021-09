Saturday, September 11th will be a day of celebration for the Wylie Little League All-Stars who took the world by storm in the Little League World Series. Their run through the state and regional tournaments was nothing short of historic, but it was their effort in the Little League World Series that casts these kids as legends. "Ella and the Fellas" became household names during this year's run only to be beaten by the eventual champion, Michigan.

ABILENE, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO