US Forecast

Al Wolgast almost met his match last night when Young Troy of Grand Rapids stayed 10 fast rounds with the local favorite. While the Cadillac lightweight had something on the visitor, all right, it was by no means a decisive margin and just once did Troy falter in that round, the eighth. Wolgast did not follow up his advantage however, and Troy revived and landed a couple of good punches himself before the fight was over. While the first two matches proved poorly made, the semi-final was a good scrap and the crowd liked the spirit of William Dyer of Grand Rapids, a last minute substitute, who was pointed out by Jack Hilly of Cadillac in six fast rounds. Tom Sheridan and Phil LaMonde were in Wolgast’s corner with Flynn. The brother of the former world’s champion showed 131 1/2 pounds and Young Troy had 130. The chop on the back of the neck was barred and clean breaks were agreed to after the referee demanded the boys part. The fight was a pretty one, both boys being willing workers. There was lots of in-fighting, but little of it was stalling. With their heads locked the fighters sought an opening for jabs and jots. Both guarded well and Wolgast probably never has met a scrapper so able to present both a defense and an offense to match the famous Wolgast crouch. Spealman and other lads Wolgast has taken on recently have danced out of the close work but Troy was willing to fight any fashion and local fans would like to see another meeting between these boys. Wolgast was evidently in better condition. None of Troy’s blows seemed to hurt him much whereas the visitor was jolted by some of Al’s punches. The Cadillac boy let Troy slap the top of his head all he wanted to while in close, waiting for openings. Troy was stingy with these however, and not easy to trick.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO