Baton Rouge, LA

PMAC court will be named after Coach Dale Brown, LSU Board of Supervisors votes

By Caden Lim
LSU Reveille
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LSU Board of Supervisors voted Friday to name the court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after legendary LSU men’s basketball coach Dale Brown. The Board voted in favor 12-3 to name Dale Brown Court after much debate on the topic at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 10. Several former players and colleagues of Brown spoke in favor of the naming. There were some dissenters to the motion, arguing the naming promotes inequality between men and women in LSU’s community.

The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
