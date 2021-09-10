PMAC court will be named after Coach Dale Brown, LSU Board of Supervisors votes

The LSU Board of Supervisors voted Friday to name the court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after legendary LSU men’s basketball coach Dale Brown. The Board voted in favor 12-3 to name Dale Brown Court after much debate on the topic at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 10. Several former players and colleagues of Brown spoke in favor of the naming. There were some dissenters to the motion, arguing the naming promotes inequality between men and women in LSU’s community.