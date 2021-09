SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team tried to keep up with the Jamestown Jimmies on Saturday, but the Jimmies swept the Mustangs at Allee Gymnasium by set scores of 25-23, 25-19, and 25-17. Morningside hit .227 in the first set and .231 during the second set, but the Jimmies limited the Mustangs to .103 in the third set.