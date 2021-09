Must-win games usually don't happen this early in the season. For Syracuse, Game 3 has that sort of feel to it. Win, and the Orange (1-1) are back on track. A loss to in-state foe Albany (0-2) on Saturday in the Carrier Dome would be a blow to a team trying to restore a winning mentality after a 10-loss season. The Orange lost their home opener last week to Rutgers, 17-7, a victim of gaffes by special teams and a sputtering offense that doesn't yet have a touchdown pass.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO