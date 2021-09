Oklahoma State stopped Missouri State twice on fourth down during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to hold on for a 23-16 victory on Saturday. The Cowboys botched a kickoff return deep in their own territory after the Bears scored their first touchdown with 3:06 remaining. Missouri State, trailing by seven, had one more chance to tie the game after its late turnover on downs but failed to complete the rally.

