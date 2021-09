When the elk sprinted from cover 50 yards ahead of me, my hand went for my bear spray faster than sheriff Matt Dillon could draw his six-gun. I breathed a sigh of relief when I realized it wasn’t a bear, but I was paranoid for the rest of the hike, my head on a swivel and checking every stump and rock carefully before moving on. As you might suppose, that made for slow going. That is a good thing, though. I should never be cavalier about wandering around in grizzly country, as that is serious business.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO