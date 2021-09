On Wednesday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally released their depth chart for Saturday’s home opener against the Toledo Rockets. The Irish were missing three players on Sunday against Florida State that were can presume are COVID related just based off of the way it was announced and talked about. Those three players were RB C’Bo Flemister, DE Jordan Botelho, and RB Logan Diggs. None of those three players are on this week’s depth chart, so at the moment we can assume that none of the three will play against Toledo.

