After completing his first year with Oregon State gymnastics, Bryan Raschilla has been promoted to associate head coach, coach Tanya Chaplin announced Monday. "I am thrilled to announce the promotion and contract extension for Bryan," added Chaplin, who is entering her 25th year as coach. "Bryan tirelessly works to make our program one of the best in the country. He has a remarkable work ethic, is a great technician and a successful recruiter. His enthusiasm, experience and attention to detail positively impacts our student-athletes in the classroom and in the gym."

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO