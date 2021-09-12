HFD extinguish ‘smoldering fire’ caused by electric signboard at Honolulu strip mall
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished an electric signboard fire located at a single-story, strip mall in Honolulu on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported they received a 911 call at 9 a.m. regarding a possible building fire at 1714 Kapiolani Blvd in Honolulu. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:04 a.m. and noticed light smoke coming from the rear roofline of the building.www.khon2.com
