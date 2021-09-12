Brown's kickoff return touchdown ignites late spark for OSU in victory against Tulsa
LD Brown had a long distance to cover, but he realized how he could avoid traffic. He just had to hurry to the left side of the field. Brown, a super senior running back on the Oklahoma State football team, secured the ball at the 2-yardline near the right corner, spotted a gap and sprinted into space as he approached the left sideline. While his teammates pushed Tulsa rivals away from him, Brown thundered toward the end zone, zooming past kicker Zack Long and crossing the goal line.www.woodwardnews.net
Comments / 0