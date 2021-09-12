CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest City, IA

2A No. 8 Green Devils get first taste of tough competition at home tournament

By Zach Martin
Globe Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is how the schedule usually falls into place for Osage. Play a couple Top of Iowa Conference games, get its feet wet, then face stiff competition at its home tournament. The Class 2A No. 8 Green Devils won their first two Pool A matches of the day, against Forest City and returning Class 3A state qualifier Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, but ran into the gauntlet that is 4A No. 8 Waverly-Shell Rock and 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford.

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osage, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Forest City, IA
State
Nevada State
City
Waverly, IA
Forest City, IA
Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waverly Shell Rock#The Go Hawks#Wolverines#Wsr#Dike#Green Devils#Comets#Indians#Cowgirls#The Globe Gazette
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy