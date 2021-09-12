WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher says his team stayed together to beat Colorado
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media following his team's exciting and excruciating 10-7 win over Colorado that was the Aggies' tenth straight win over two seasons and featured quarterback Zach Calzada coming off of the bench in place of an injured Haynes King. After the game, Fisher noted that his team needed to do a better a job but he also praised them for their toughness and their ability to stay together in the face of adversity to leave Denver with the victory.247sports.com
Comments / 0