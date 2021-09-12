WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher says his team stayed together to beat Colorado

Texas A&M led Kent State by a 10-3 margin at halftime of its season opener but eventually pulled away from the Golden Flashes in a 41-10 win at Kyle Field on Saturday. It wasn’t without a few struggles, as Haynes King threw a pair of interceptions in his first career start. He did finish with 3 touchdowns and 292 yards on 21-of-33 passing. The running game stole the show for the Aggies as Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for 237 yards on 29 carries, with Achane finding the end zone twice as A&M rolled up a total of 303 yards on the ground.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO