Ahmed Shabana just wrote a Crunchbase News article about how Ethereum could surpass bitcoin in the near future. He has also mentioned that half of his net worth is invested in Ethereum. Ahmed just did an interview yesterday with Cheddar TV about Ethereum potentially surpassing Bitcoin, and about El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender and what that means for the country, the crypto, and other countries that may be moving towards adoption.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO