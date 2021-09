The Mid-Autumn Festival is also called the Moon Festival or the Mooncake Festival. It traditionally falls on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar and this year it will fall on September 21st (Tuesday). The Mid Autumn Festival is also celebrated in many East Asian communities. In China, it’s a reunion time for families, just like Thanksgiving, while in Vietnam, it’s more like a children’s day. In other countries, such as Japan and South Korea, new celebrations have been derived from their unique cultures.

