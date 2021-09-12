9/11 ceremonies held across the region
Cities and towns across the Merrimack Valley held 9/11 memorial services on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. In memory of this milestone, the Methuen Fire Department and the city of Methuen held Remembrance Ceremonies at the Central Fire Station and Patriots Bridge. The Methuen Fire Department Firefighter’s Memorial Ceremony was held including recognition of MFD Scholarship recipients, the Patrick McKallagat Firefighter of the Year Award, JD Daniels Fund Donation Acknowledgement, and the pinning ceremony for new firefighters and recently promoted officers.www.eagletribune.com
Comments / 0