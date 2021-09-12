Heartbreak at Rolle: Lumberjacks lose final game of tournament

Still playing with a limited roster due to Covid protocols, the FLC women's volleyball split a pair of matches at the Hartnell College Tournament on Friday. The Falcons found an equal opponent in Hartnell for their opening match; the two teams split the first four sets with none of the sets having a final margin of more than three points (25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 25-23). In the deciding fifth set, the Falcons prevailed with a 15-11 victory. The final point total for the five sets was 111-107, an indication of how close the match was. Freshmen Mikayla Ide and Taylar Schafer led the Falcons with 16 and 15 kills, respectively.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO