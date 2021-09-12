Heartbreak at Rolle: Lumberjacks lose final game of tournament
NAU Women’s Volleyball fell to Utah Valley University (UVU) 3-1 in a Saturday afternoon match, despite a furious comeback in the fourth set. The Lumberjacks took the first set, but could not stifle the UVU momentum in either of the middle sets. After falling behind 12-4 in the final set, the team managed to come back and take a late lead, only for the Wolverines to storm back and close the door on the Lumberjacks.www.jackcentral.org
