Heartbreak at Rolle: Lumberjacks lose final game of tournament

By Will Hopkins
jackcentral.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAU Women’s Volleyball fell to Utah Valley University (UVU) 3-1 in a Saturday afternoon match, despite a furious comeback in the fourth set. The Lumberjacks took the first set, but could not stifle the UVU momentum in either of the middle sets. After falling behind 12-4 in the final set, the team managed to come back and take a late lead, only for the Wolverines to storm back and close the door on the Lumberjacks.

www.jackcentral.org

