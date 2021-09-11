CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Blue Devils Suffer 11-1 Defeat In Mercy Championship Game

By Aaron Scheffler
waynedailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA – Another weekend invite took over the Wayne High softball team’s schedule. From the Mercy Invite in Omaha, Wayne High took to the diamond Saturday. In their opening game, Wayne High defeated Platteview, 10-0 before also topping North Bend Central, 13-1 to earn a spot in the championship game. Bishop Neumann then snapped Wayne’s five-game winning streak with an 11-1 result. WHS is now 8-4 on the season as Saturday’s final loss marked the second time Bishop Neumann defeated the Blue Devils (10-5 on August 31 in Wahoo).

waynedailynews.com

Comments / 0

