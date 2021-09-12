CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moon, PA

Moon's Mia Cochran opens season with PR at Red, White & Blue Classic

Ellwood City Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe anyone was surprised when Mia Cochran emerged from the woods before all the other runners at White Oak Park. The Moon Area High School cross country star had done it time and time again. Saturday’s 2021 Red, White & Blue Classic was no different for the senior, who finished first out of 449 girls with a career best time of 17:26 — 13 seconds faster than her previous fastest 5K time.

www.ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moon, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hopewell, PA
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Ringgold Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
City
Morgantown, PA
Moon, PA
Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Moon Area High School#Morgantown High School#Tigers#Stanford#Holden Eagle#Fox Chapel#Pine Richland
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy