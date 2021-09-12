Moon's Mia Cochran opens season with PR at Red, White & Blue Classic
It’s hard to believe anyone was surprised when Mia Cochran emerged from the woods before all the other runners at White Oak Park. The Moon Area High School cross country star had done it time and time again. Saturday’s 2021 Red, White & Blue Classic was no different for the senior, who finished first out of 449 girls with a career best time of 17:26 — 13 seconds faster than her previous fastest 5K time.www.ellwoodcityledger.com
