There are certain elements of Cold Beat’s War Garden that are easy to connect to its origin story. Written and recorded by the Bay Area four-piece over Zoom in the early months of the pandemic, it contains at least two mentions of blue light and relies heavily on instruments better suited to computer recording than your average electric guitar—namely drum machines and synthesizers. Frontwoman Hannah Lew addresses the isolation and disorientation of life in lockdown directly enough, like on the Robyn-esque “Year Without A Shadow:” “I didn’t know how the lack of your touch undoes the back of me now.”

