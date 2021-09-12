Michael F. “Mike” Moriarty, 69, of Medina, died on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, following a brief illness. Born June 8, 1952, Mike was the son of Francis E. Moriarty and Betty A. (Wright) Moriarty. He was a 1970 graduate of Medina High School. Mike served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era aboard the USS Little Rock and USS Dewey from 1971-1975. He was employed by Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable) from 1984-2018, retiring as a Sr. Digital Electronics Headend Technician. He was very passionate about his work and a mentor to many of his co-workers. An avid amateur radio operator (WZ2MM), Mike was an active member of the Orleans County Amateur Radio Club. He was a tenacious, talented and accomplished home renovator. Mike enjoyed music and performed as a singer during the late 1960s through the 1980s and thoroughly enjoyed singing the music of crooners such as Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. He was a hard-working individual with an amazing work ethic. Michael was a reliable, loving and caring son, brother, husband, father and friend with a wonderful, happy and fun-loving spirit. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Wendy A. Moriarty; children, Kelly A. Moriarty of Medina, Michael E. (Angela) Moriarty of Medina and Margaret A. “Maggie” (Saul Cruz) Moriarty of Boston, Mass.; sisters, Patricia Harmer and Margaret “Molly” (Scott) Pritchard of Medina; grandchildren, Izaiah Rhim, Jarin Rhim, Riley Black, Vincent and Dominic Moriarty; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters- and brothers-in-law, close friends and workmates.