CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Focus on getting federal dollars, not TCI

By The Day Editorial Board
The Day
The Day
 7 days ago

The goals of Connecticut participating in the Transportation and Climate Initiative are laudable, but the timing and approach should give the state legislature pause about taking up the measure in a special session.

TCI is intended to be a multistate initiative with the aim of lowering transportation emissions, which contribute to climate change. Emission goals and caps would be set and transportation strategy aimed at meeting them — improved and cleaner mass transit options, encouraging greater electric vehicle use, improving broadband service and access to increase telecommuting, for example.

In Connecticut the cost of gas would go up by about 5 cents per gallon to pay for it and as another incentive to use less gas.

But the multi-state aspect is not very multi. As of now it consists of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia. Larger states to the west, that produce far greater emissions that are then carried by prevailing winds to southern New England, are not taking part.

In Washington a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the result of a rare bipartisan deal, sits in Congress. Its approval — and the delay is maddening — would send billions of dollars for infrastructure improvements to Connecticut. There are serious questions whether the Department of Transportation has the sufficient staffing to utilize that funding in a timely fashion, never mind layering the TCI program atop those federal dollars.

Granted, every small step taken towards lowering emissions and so the rate of climate change is important. But being realistic, Massachusetts, R.I., D.C. and Connecticut, if it joins, are not going to move the needle. A national initiative is what is necessary, tied to a serious global effort.

A 5-cent-per-gallon hike in the cost of gas — it is now about $3.18 per gallon — may seem like a small thing, but to those struggling financially, and to small businesses heavily dependent on gas use, it can be significant. Schemes could be developed to provide some sort of tax rebate to those on the lower-income scale, but that adds more moving parts to addressing a problem better handled at a federal scale.

Of course, Connecticut needs an investment in transportation infrastructure that goes beyond reducing emissions. But the sensible way to raise those revenues, the only way that will capture dollars from cars and trucks passing through our state on I-95 and other highways, is to impose tolls. Yes, we know Gov. Ned Lamont got burned politically in his first year when he tried to get tolls adopted and failed, but this editorial board remains convinced it is the fairest way to assure a steady revenue stream for transportation. It could be combined with a cut in the gas tax.

We take the threat posed by climate change seriously. Extreme weather events are occurring with greater frequency. The implications globally are dire if the international will cannot be found to dial back on greenhouse gases.

But that does not mean every climate-friendly proposal should be blindly adopted without a clear-eyed evaluation whether it makes sense. TCI does not make sense at this time. The focus should be on getting Connecticut's congressional and Senate delegations — all members of the controlling Democratic Party — to get the infrastructure legislation approved in Washington.

The Day editorial board meets regularly with political, business and community leaders and convenes weekly to formulate editorial viewpoints. It is composed of President and Publisher Tim Dwyer, Editorial Page Editor Paul Choiniere, Managing Editor Izaskun E. Larrañeta, staff writer Erica Moser and retired deputy managing editor Lisa McGinley. However, only the publisher and editorial page editor are responsible for developing the editorial opinions. The board operates independently from the Day newsroom.

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

Setting the record straight on TCI

In its editorial published on September 12, the Editorial Board of the Day made a series of assumptions about the Transportation and Climate Initiative that need to be corrected. For instance, the piece argues that the “focus (should be) on getting federal dollars, not TCI.”. In fact, the TCI is...
TRAFFIC
The Day

Phew. Newsom survives recall. California saved.

After months of worrying about the fate of California, we will sleep easier now that Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be removed from office early and replaced by right-wing provocateur Larry Elder, a radio host with no experience in elective office and who doesn’t seem interested in being a governor for all Californians — only those who share his extremist, intolerant views.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews commissioners want to put federal dollars toward affordable housing

MATTHEWS – Members of the Matthews Board of Commissioners were ready to commit as much as $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward affordable housing needs Sept. 13. But Town Manager Hazen Blodgett recommended commissioners not to go on record with an amount. “We still don’t have final...
MATTHEWS, NC
thefabricator.com

The federal government focuses on boosting domestic content requirements

President Joe Biden’s administration continues to hone its Made in America policy with the goal of boosting U.S.-based manufacturing. American steel manufacturers and their unions are among the biggest cheerleaders for the recent proposed rule increasing the domestic content required for sales to federal agencies administering programs governed by various Buy American or Made in America regulations.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Washington Post

President Biden’s claim of an interview for a job in Idaho

“I used to tell [former senator] Frank Church this — I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife — deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we think — not a joke — because it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job with Boise Cascade.”
IDAHO STATE
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $1100 Golden State Payments Coming, New Petition Calls for $600 for SSDI, SSA Recipients

Are SSDI and SSA recipients included in the Golden State stimulus check budget? Unfortunately, the state excluded these beneficiaries from the fourth stimulus check payment. An ongoing online petition argued granting them equal rights. To counter pandemic difficulties, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus program for eligible Californians....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tci#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Infrastructure#Tolls#Legislature#Senate#Democratic Party
Fox News

Hannity: Biden needs to end Rehoboth Beach vacation amid crises; 'get off his a-- and get to work'

With more than 100 Americans trapped behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan, more than 10,000 illegal immigrants – many flooding in from Haiti after the halting of deportation flights – flowing into south Texas and record inflation and America's oldest ally recalling its ambassador over a slight, President Biden selfishly decided to take a weekend vacation at the beach in his home state of Delaware, Sean Hannity said Friday.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Days dwindle to precious few for Wendy’s at key D.C. intersection

We appear to be only days now from the last meal, literal and symbolic, at a well-known eatery at one of the better-known Washington crossroads. “We were informed today that the last day of operations for the Wendy’s will be next Tuesday,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Friday in a tweet.
RESTAURANTS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
417
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy