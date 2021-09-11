Dairy Princess: Refuel with chocolate milk

1/4 pound salt pork, cut into chunks or scour halfway through. 2--3 tablespoons ketchup (optional 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. Soak beans overnight. Bring to a boil in same water and simmer until tender, about ½ hour or more (put a couple of beans on a spoon and blow on them, if skin peels back they are ready for cooking). Drain, reserving bean water. Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Place beans and salt pork in casserole or bean pot. (If you scour the salt pork put beans in pot first and lay the salt pork on top with rine down). Combine ½ cup bean water, brown sugar, mustard, onion, molasses, ketchup, garlic, maple syrup. Pour over beans, cover, and bake 6-9 hours or until beans are tender. If beans become dry add some of the reserved bean water. Uncover the last hour of cooking. If you have a stone bean pot it works the best but any dutch oven kettle will work. Serve with hot corn bread or if you are a Vermonter, it is called Johnny cake.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO