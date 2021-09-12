CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifford leads No. 11 Penn State over Ball State 44-13

By TRAVIS JOHNSON
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188A91_0btSdLft00
Ball St Penn St Football Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) looks to elude Ball State safety Bryce Cosby (5) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — (AP) — When Penn State hired Mike Yurcich to be its new offensive coordinator, the team's backs and receivers were ecstatic.

They knew there likely would be a lot of opportunities for all of them to make plays. The No. 11 Nittany Lions' 44-13 win against Ball State on Saturday was the showcase they had in mind.

Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards, ran for a touchdown and threw for another on an afternoon that saw seven different players contribute scoring plays and 14 more touch the ball for an offense that rang up 493 total yards.

“That’s going to be a common theme,” Clifford said with a grin. “The more guys that get touches the better, especially early in the year.”

Running back Noah Cain added a rushing touchdown and wide receiver Jahan Dotson added another, linebacker Jesse Luketa returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown, and Jordan Stout kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (2-0).

Backup quarterback Ta-Quan Roberson added a 23-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson to cap Penn State’s sixth straight win dating to last season.

“I just thought this week on first and second down, offensively we were more effective,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I just thought we were more balanced. We were more efficient.”

Penn State scored on four of five first-half possessions, led 24-6 at halftime, and played suffocating defense. It was the kind of start the Nittany Lions wanted, especially as they welcomed back nearly 106,000 fans to Beaver Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The diehards didn’t have to wait long for Penn State to score.

Cain scored on a 5-yard run to cap a 13-play opening drive. Clifford dove into the end zone from a yard out on Penn State’s next possession to make it 14-0 less than 10 minutes in.

After a pair of three-and-outs, the Cardinals got on the board on Jake Chanove’s 24-yard field goal. He added a 23-yarder as time expired in the first half.

Penn State’s defense all but shut the door in the second. The Nittany Lions held the Cardinals to just 142 yards and forced a pair of turnovers.

Luketa’s pick-six made it 31-6 with 5:56 left in the third.

The Cardinals (1-1) crossed midfield just twice in the second half. They were able to capitalize in the fourth quarter with Carson Steele’s 5-yard run.

Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt completed 25 of 39 passes for 176 yards with two interceptions. He was replaced by John Paddock in the fourth quarter.

“The most disappointing part, I think, on my end right now as soon as the game is over is just some of the opportunities that we did have,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “We didn’t make some plays when there were some available plays to be made.”

HALL MONITORS

It was clear from their opening possession that the Cardinals would try to get the ball to star wideout Justin Hall as much as possible.

But for most of the day, the senior wideout wasn’t on the same page with Plitt, who overthrew him twice on their opening drive. Plitt continued to miss Hall in the first half, where he finished with five catches for just 22 yards on 10 targets.

The Nittany Lions ensured Hall wouldn’t hurt them on special teams, too. Stout punted away from him on all his kicks.

THE FINAL NAIL

Luketa, who’s played defensive end and linebacker this season, all but ended Ball State’s hopes when he made a one-handed interception deep in Cardinal territory and returned it 16 yards for a score.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Nittany Lions have an opportunity to move into the Top 10 with No. 3 Ohio State’s loss to No. 12 Oregon and shaky performances from No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame, who squeaked out wins against unranked teams.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ball State: The Cardinals had their eight-game winning streak snapped but played tough all day. They were actually able to move the ball on Penn State’s vaunted defense. Although they couldn’t cash in with touchdowns in the red zone, the Cardinals should be able to crack MAC defenses moving forward.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have a lot of playmakers on offense, as evidenced by Yurcich’s willingness to spread the ball around. Ten different players got touches in the first half and Clifford played his best game in a long time. He was effective as a runner and was as accurate with the ball as he’s ever been.

UP NEXT

Ball State: Visits Wyoming.

Penn State: Hosts No. 25 Auburn.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Onward State

Sean Clifford’s Confident, Methodical Approach Exactly What Penn State Needed Against Ball State

Now two games into the 2021 season, it seems like the 2020 version of Sean Clifford might have been an outlier. Penn State football’s starting quarterback looked confident, calm, and in charge against Ball State Saturday afternoon. He threw for 230 yards at a 21/29 clip with a touchdown and, most importantly, no interceptions — good for a 150.4 quarterback rating.
COLLEGE SPORTS
therecord-online.com

PSU downs Ball State, 44-13

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – For the first time in 22 months, fans filled the seats of Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football team, now 2-0, opened its home schedule with a 44-13 victory over Ball State on Saturday. The crowd of 105,323 saw a strong offensive performance from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nittany Lions Earn Huge 44-13 Home Opener Over Ball State, 300th Win at Beaver Stadium

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – For the first time in 22 months, fans filled the seats of Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football team opened its home schedule with a 44-13 victory over Ball State on Saturday. The crowd of 105,323 saw a strong offensive performance from the No. 11/13 Nittany Lions, as Penn State complied 493 yards of total offense on the day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reading Eagle

Penn State dismantles Ball State in front of near-capacity crowd

STATE COLLEGE >> Penn State’s home opener Saturday at Beaver Stadium won’t be one that will be remembered in many years. Except by Jesse Luketa, Ta’Quan Roberson and the 105,323 fans who saw their first game in person in at least 21 months. Luketa returned his first career interception for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

4 Penn State takeaways on Parker Washington, Mike Yurcich’s offense and more after 44-13 win over Ball State

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State took care of business against Ball State on Saturday afternoon with the hyped Whiteout matchup against Auburn looming next week. The No. 11 Nittany Lions didn’t look ahead, and while there were some sleepy moments in the 44-13 win, the Cardinals couldn’t muster much of a serious challenge before 105,323 at Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaydownsouth.com

6 Penn State players that Auburn fans should be looking for Saturday

It’s not the Iron Bowl, but it’s very intriguing. Auburn travels to Happy Valley, Pa., on Saturday to play Penn State in what could be the best game in college football this weekend. The Tigers have shown several signs of buying in to first-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s system. Everything seems to be falling in place. Auburn is 2-0. They have beaten their opponents by a combined score of 122-10. Quarterback Bo Nix looks like Clark Kent after he changed clothes. Everything is good on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

B1G QB rankings entering Week 3: It may be a different league, but a Tagovailoa is back on top

Do you know what I’ve learned through two weeks of the B1G football season? Ranking quarterbacks is going to be really difficult this year. The early portion of the season always presents challenges when attempting to determine where quarterbacks stand among their peers. Opponents vary quite a bit from team to team. Some guys have multiple years of experience while others are just getting their feet wet. Injuries are already playing a factor.
FOOTBALL
State College

Penn State Football: Sean Clifford, Penn State Offense Expecting Positive Growth to Continue Entering White Out

No. 10 Penn State football’s offense didn’t have the most inspiring start to its 2021 campaign. Against a stout Wisconsin defense at Camp Randall Stadium, Mike Yurcich’s unit offered just 43 yards, one first down, and zero points in the first half. Since halftime of the season opener, however, the group has shown only signs of improvement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
