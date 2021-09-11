CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Starting to warm back up and turn a little more humid the next several days

By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother nature has treated the region to some very nice weather these last few days, with even a taste of early fall in the air, especially at night. Saturday morning’s lows dipped down into the upper 40s to low 50s, and Allentown’s low of 49 degrees was the first reading below 50 degrees since June 25th. Mostly sunny skies were seen throughout much of Saturday with comfortable humidity and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. If you want to hold onto more of a summery feel, then you'll like Sunday, and actually most of next week, as highs climb back into the mid 80s each of those four afternoons, and humidity also returns to sticky levels. There could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm here or there, but there are no tropical systems, no strong cold fronts, no severe weather outbreaks, and no eventful weather events in the cards for the next seven days. It's a well-deserved stretch of tranquility to say the least, after four rounds of storms and flooding over the last four weeks.

www.wfmz.com

