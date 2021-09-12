CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Milwaukee's Burnes has no-hitter through 8 innings

WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILoaC_0btScibR00
Brewers Indians Baseball Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Phil Long)

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes has a no-hitter through eight innings in a dominant performance against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night.

Burnes has 14 strikeouts and has overpowered the Indians, who could be on the verge of being no-hit for the third time in 2021.

Cleveland came closest to getting a hit with two outs in the eighth, but center fielder Lorenzo Cain made a sliding grab on Owen Miller's sinking liner to right-center to keep Burnes' no-no intact.

Burnes, who seemed to have to convince manager Craig Counsell to leave him in after seven innings, took a perfect game into the seventh before giving up a leadoff walk. He has thrown a season-high 115 pitches.

The 22-year-old Burnes is bidding to pitch the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, topping the mark set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was permitted. Burnes hasn’t lost since May 25.

He's been in control from the start, striking out 11 of the first 14 hitters and retiring the first 18 hitters in order. However, he walked Indians leadoff hitter Myles Straw to start the seventh, ending his bid for perfection.

Burnes recovered from putting on his first baserunner, stranding Straw at second by striking out slugger Franmil Reyes for the final out in the seventh — his 13th strikeout. He has thrown 103 pitches.

The right-hander eclipsed 200 strikeouts for the season in the second inning and is having his way with a Cleveland team that has already been no-hit twice this season.

Milwaukee leads 3-0.

Juan Nieves pitched the only no-hitter in Brewers history in 2012.

A first-time All-Star this season, Burnes tied the major league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts in a game against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11.

The Indians have been no-hit twice this season — first by Chicago’s Carlos Rodón on April 19 and then Cincinnati’s Wade Miley on May 7.

Earlier this week, Cleveland didn't a get a hit against Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan until there was one out in the seventh inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Corbin Burnes pulled from no-hitter after career-high 115 pitches

The Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday threw their second no-hitter in team history, and Corbin Burnes was a big part of it, but not all of it. The Brewers ace put together the best start in Brewers history based on the advance statistic called game score. He did not allow a hit and walked just one batter while striking out 14 over eight shutout innings against the Cleveland Indians.
MLB
Post-Crescent

What are the odds Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes wins the National League Cy Young?

With less than a month of baseball left in the 2021 season, the Milwaukee Brewers have several players who merit mention in the postseason awards. A Brewers pitcher hasn't won a Cy Young since Rollie Fingers and Pete Vuckovich won the American League awards in back-to-back years, in 1981 and 1982, respectively.
MLB
fox47.com

Burnes, Hader toss Brewers first no-hitter since 1987

CLEVELAND — History. Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and reliever Josh Hader have combined to throw the franchise’s first no-hitter in more than three decades — and just the second in franchise history. Burnes hurled eight shutout innings, allowing just one walk and fanning 14 in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
WKYC

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader combine for MLB record 9th no-hitter, beat Cleveland Indians 3-0

CLEVELAND — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball's record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0. Burnes struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Tribe, who were no-hit for the third time in 2021. This time it was by Burnes — who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central — and Hader, one of the game's top closers.
MLB
USA Today

Milwaukee's Burnes loses perfect game in 7th, still no hits

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes lost his bid for a perfect game with a leadoff walk in the seventh inning, but is still pitching a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night. Burnes has dominated from the start, striking out 11 of the first 14 hitters and retiring...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Juan Nieves
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Lorenzo Cain
theScore

Burnes, Hader combine for 2nd no-hitter in Brewers history

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and closer Josh Hader combined to throw the second no-hitter in franchise history Saturday night after limiting the Cleveland Indians to a lone baserunner in a 3-0 victory. Burnes struck out 14 - including his 200th of the season - and walked one on 115...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers' home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement on Tuesday. Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. The 2011 NL MVP...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#No Hitter#Ap#The Chicago Cubs
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLB
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
NFL
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Exploring Adam Wainwright’s Cy Young chances

Adam Wainwright has been nothing short of dominant for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Has he been good enough to win his first Cy Young in 2021?. The St. Louis Cardinals have won 10 of the last 11 starts by Adam Wainwright, the National League Pitcher of the Month in August. There’s no question that he has kept the Cardinals in the playoff race, but after this recent stretch of dominating performances, it’s worth asking if he has put himself in the conversation for the NL Cy Young.
MLB
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
30K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy