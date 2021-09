JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – On a beautiful Friday night for football the Jamestown Blue Jays opened up Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium with an emphatic victory, defeating Turtle Mountain 49-8. The offense was clicking from the start for the Jays as Jamestown scored touchdowns on the first five drives of the game offensively. The scoring started in the first quarter when Jakob Schempp burst into the endzone on a three-yard carry. Later in the first, Payton Hochhalter connected on one of his three touchdown passes on the night with a five-yard pass to Adam Kallenbach to cap an 80-yard drive.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO