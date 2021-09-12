3323 Kensington Ave, Richmond City, VA 23221

Located is Richmond’s historic Museum District, this lovely, fully detached home is within walking distance of shops, restaurants and, of course, the museums! The first floor includes a large foyer; living room with gas fireplace with brick surround; elegant dining room with antique crystal chandelier which opens to the beautifully renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, recessed and under cabinet lighting, granite and solid mahogany countertops, stainless steel appliances & peninsula with seating; and powder room. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms including the master with the custom built, huge walk-in closet along with a full bath and 1/2 bath. Two of the bedrooms open to the charming upstairs porch with expansive views of the backyard. The walk-up attic offers plenty of room to store your extras. The fabulously renovated basement can be used as a den or a 4th bedroom and includes a full bath with tile, heated floor and quartz counter. The remainder of the basement includes laundry and tons of storage/workspace including a French drain and sump pump. Offers will be reviewed on Monday, 9/13/2021. Seller has an inactive broker’s license.